Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 7,636 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,601,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.

