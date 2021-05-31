Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $49.64 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

