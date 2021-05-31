Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,067,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 743,093 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 541,417 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,883,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.