Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Illumina by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $405.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

