SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) is Pitcairn Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 426.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366,171 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 2.92% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $48,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 710,573 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,173,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 527,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 461,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,302. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

