SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

SPIB stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $37.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

