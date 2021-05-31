SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000.

SPSB stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

