SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.41 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

