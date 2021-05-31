SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,816,000. Curi Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $133.67 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $90.97 and a 1 year high of $146.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.69.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

