SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.3% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,549,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $497.76. 60,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,428. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $310.16 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $494.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

