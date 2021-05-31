Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

