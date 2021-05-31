Splunk (SPLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPLK opened at $121.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.24.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

