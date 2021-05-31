Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Up 59.2% in May

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 531,000 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the April 29th total of 333,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Spok stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. Spok has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Spok by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spok by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Spok by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96,223 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.