SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

