SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.90 million.

SRAX stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. SRAX has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SRAX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

