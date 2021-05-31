STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Cap of $84.19 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00003479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $84.19 million and $151,530.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 67,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

