State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.62 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $25,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

