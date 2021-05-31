State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.22 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $28,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $274.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.47.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.