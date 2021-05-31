State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,990 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $28,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.