State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,129 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Western Digital worth $27,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,024 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

WDC opened at $75.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

