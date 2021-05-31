State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 826 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of HubSpot worth $24,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $504.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $514.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.87 and a 1-year high of $574.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

