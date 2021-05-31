State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,218 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $25,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9,243.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 221,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $125.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $126.30.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.