State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $26,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,600,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,545,000 after buying an additional 215,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX opened at $63.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.