State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,563 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $81,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.88. 4,239,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,160. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

