State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $125.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,157,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $125,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after acquiring an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,109,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.37. 911,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

