Stem (NYSE:STEM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stem (NYSE:STEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million-$147 million.

STEM traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $25.34. 1,510,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. Stem has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

