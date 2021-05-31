Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.75

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 70665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRX shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Storm Resources to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Storm Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.63. The stock has a market cap of C$449.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.2492795 earnings per share for the current year.

Storm Resources Company Profile (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

