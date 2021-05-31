Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 1,139 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $224.04 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

