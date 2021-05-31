Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $763,474,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,966,000 after purchasing an additional 539,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.20 and its 200-day moving average is $162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $130.40 and a one year high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

