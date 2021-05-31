Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

