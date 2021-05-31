Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 4.74% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 99.9% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the period.

AFLG stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

