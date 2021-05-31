Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 277 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $125,270,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 86,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $88.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

