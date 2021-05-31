Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $388.95 Million

Brokerages expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to announce sales of $388.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.00 million. Stride reported sales of $268.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRN. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 327,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,725. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. Stride has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,073,869.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $1,624,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stride by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

