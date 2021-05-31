Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Acquires 1,425 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $110.31 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36.

