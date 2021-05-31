Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,210 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $30.97 on Monday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

