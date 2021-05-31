Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $86.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

