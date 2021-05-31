Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $505,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,693,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $89,381,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $52.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

