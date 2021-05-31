Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $473.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.84, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.03 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.64 and its 200 day moving average is $523.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

