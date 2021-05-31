Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.19 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.