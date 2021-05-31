Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Purchases 1,465 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,446,458,000 after buying an additional 416,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,061,000 after purchasing an additional 350,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $87.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

