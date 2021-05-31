Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,361.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,366.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,225.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

