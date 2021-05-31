Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Summit Materials worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Summit Materials by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

