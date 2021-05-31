Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.60% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CBON opened at $24.64 on Monday. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

