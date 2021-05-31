Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 82,656 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 607.9% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 84,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 72,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $68.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

