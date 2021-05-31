Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Trims Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in LiveRamp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.