Summit X LLC Cuts Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,646,973 shares of company stock valued at $301,848,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

