Summit X LLC Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Summit X LLC grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR stock opened at $105.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.