Summit X LLC Invests $201,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after buying an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $220.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.05. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.34 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

