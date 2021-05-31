Suncor Energy’s (SU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CSFB set a C$35.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.44.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$27.90 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$29.55. The company has a market cap of C$42.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.47.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,083.33%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

