Superior Plus Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.43.

TSE:SPB opened at C$15.01 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.21 and a 52-week high of C$15.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.42.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 93.87%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

